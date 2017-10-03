2017 Halloween Costume Predictions

By CYN LoPINTO
Pinterest and Lyst have put out a list for the top costumes we will be seeing this Halloween. How many of these choices will the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood be wearing? Will you be dressed up as any of these?
- Pennywise, the clown from “It”
- The kids from “Stranger Things”
- Belle from “Beauty And The Beast”
- A giraffe
- Wonder Woman
