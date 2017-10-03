Home / Top 5 / 2017 Halloween Costume Predictions

2017 Halloween Costume Predictions

Cynthia Lopinto

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Pinterest and Lyst have put out a list for the top costumes we will be seeing this Halloween. How many of these choices will the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood be wearing? Will you be dressed up as any of these?

 

  1. Pennywise, the clown from “It”
  2. The kids from “Stranger Things”
  3. Belle from “Beauty And The Beast”
  4. A giraffe
  5. Wonder Woman
Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

