RV Maintenance Tips

(NAPSI)— In order to truly enjoy the great outdoors, routine RV maintenance is essential. These three tasks will help extend the life of your RV, quiet squeaking parts and prevent breakdowns. Check your owner’s manual because timing and instructions vary by vehicle.

Quiet Squeaks and Prevent Sticking

Here’s a good way to tell your rig’s slide-outs, windows and doors aren’t getting the care they need—they squeak and stick! Avoid wear and tear by regularly lubricating your rig’s moving parts to prevent costly repairs.

Restore quiet to the campground by using the new 3-IN-ONE RVcare Slide-Out Silicone Lube to lubricate, waterproof and protect against rust, corrosion and squeaks! The 3-IN-ONE RVcare Window & Track Dry Lube leaves a clear, protective film that reduces friction without attracting dirt and debris, which can clog tracks over time. Both products are safe to use on metal, wood, vinyl and most plastics.

Inspect the Generator

If your generator isn’t working, it’s likely because it sat unused for too long. Inspect and run your generator each month. First, check for fuel or oil leaks and check the oil level and the filter as both may need to be changed. Then run the generator with a 50 percent load—which means running the heater or air conditioner. Review the owner’s manual for further instructions.

Check Awnings

Your awning provides respite from the sun, so before you hit the road, roll it out and inspect the fabric for holes, tears and to determine if anything has detached. If the awning won’t extend or has rips, it should be replaced.

Arm yourself with the right tools and save money by tackling easy RV maintenance projects. For more information about 3-IN-ONE RVcare Slide-Out Silicone Lube and Window & Track Dry Lube, visit 3INONE.com.