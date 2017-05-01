Nighty-night

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Sleep has never been easy for me. Even when I was younger, it was a challenge to turn off my mind as I relived the thoughts of the day. I would also lay awake planning out the next day’s itinerary of things I needed to get done. Tricks like writing out lists before bed and reading never really worked.

Unfortunately, I am still dealing with the same issues today. I know people who can fall asleep in under a minute and can doze off anywhere in any position. While I envy these people, I realize that I will never be one of these people. I am to the point where I no longer try to fight it. I do what I can to ease my mind before bed, but whatever happens is ok. I think by just taking off the pressure of trying to fall asleep is a step in the right direction.