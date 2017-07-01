By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
According to the national event ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, 2017 is a great year for summer concerts. This is especially true for some of your favorites artists from years past. Here are the Top 5 Biggest Summer 2017 Comeback Concert Tours.
- Metallica – A favorite of the 80s heavy metal scene will be crossing the country this summer with their WorldWired Tour.
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – This is their 40th Anniversary Tour with 30 North American shows scheduled this summer.
- Roger Waters– This talented front man from Pink Floyd is pleasing audiences with his 2017 Us + Them Tour.
- Neil Diamond– Neil is performing for multi-generations and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of his hit single “Solitary Man.”
- New Kids on the Block – This 90s boy band’s Total Package Tour will be hitting 39 cities this summer.
