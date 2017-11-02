Home / From The Editor / Night Owl

Night Owl

Cynthia Lopinto From The Editor Leave a comment 71 Views

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

My inner clock runs late. Ever since I can remember, I have been a night owl. I seem to get a burst of energy and creative ideas as midnight approaches. It feels like the stresses of the day disappear and I am one with my inner self. It is a peaceful time for me.

My mother was the same way. I was one of six kids and with my mom’s role as a wife and mother, she appreciated her free time at the end of the day. Dinner was done, the dishwasher was running and her children had finished their homework and were safe in bed. She would stay up watching Johnny Carson or reading a book. The older I get, the more I find myself noticing how similar we are. I too love this quiet magical time.

The following two tabs change content below.

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)

Check Also

Creating Autumn

No matter where you live, you can experience the joy of autumn by decorating inside your home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved