By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

My inner clock runs late. Ever since I can remember, I have been a night owl. I seem to get a burst of energy and creative ideas as midnight approaches. It feels like the stresses of the day disappear and I am one with my inner self. It is a peaceful time for me.

My mother was the same way. I was one of six kids and with my mom’s role as a wife and mother, she appreciated her free time at the end of the day. Dinner was done, the dishwasher was running and her children had finished their homework and were safe in bed. She would stay up watching Johnny Carson or reading a book. The older I get, the more I find myself noticing how similar we are. I too love this quiet magical time.