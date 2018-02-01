A Good Soak

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it often feels like one of the longest. The holiday season is over, and spring’s regenerative energy is still months away. All the cold and gray weather outside leaves me feeling “blah” on the inside.

The perfect remedy is a nice warm bath. I love to light a candle, put on some great music and soak the winter blues away. By blocking out the outside and pampering myself, my mood improves quickly and I am ready to face the world again.