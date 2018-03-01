By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
With March being the month of the Academy Awards, we wondered which actors/actresses received the most nominations for an Oscar. They say being nominated is an honor in itself, so these performers must have felt a great sense of accomplishment. See who made the list of the Top 5 Actors/Actresses With The Most Oscar Nominations.
- Meryl Streep -21
- Katharine Hepburn- 12
- Jack Nicholson- 12
- Bette Davis – 10
- Spencer Tracy – 9
