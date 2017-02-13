Be your own valentine

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

To those who do not have a partner to share Valentine’s Day with, the approaching holiday may be looked upon with dread.

The media overwhelms us with images of young couples in romantic surroundings spending lots of money on one another. In terms of sending cards through the mail, Valentine’s Day comes in second, surpassed only by Christmas. Let’s face it, Valentine’s Day has become quite a commercial holiday.

The true meaning, however, is to celebrate love – all types of love. You don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to experience this celebration. This day can be the perfect opportunity for self-nurturing and looking inward. Here are a few simple ideas to help you care for that special someone … you.

Pamper yourself

Whether it is a long hot soak in the tub or just some extra time in front of the mirror, treat yourself right. When you look better, you feel better!

Call a friend

Invite someone over that may be in the same boat. Plan a day of fun

Fill you heart with memories…

… of people you love, both past and present. How have these experiences made you a better person?

Play some good music

There’s nothing like your favorite tunes to lift your spirits.

Get your blood moving

Do something physical by getting out and working those muscles.

Make a list of all for which you’re grateful

When you see it in writing, you realize how much you do have to be thankful for.

Get in touch with your spiritual side

Reflect on what you define as your “higher purpose.”