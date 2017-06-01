Home / Top 5 / Bill Gates Summer 2017 Reading Picks

Bill Gates Summer 2017 Reading Picks

Top 5

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Bill Gates recently came out with the Top 5 books to read this summer. They cover an array of subjects from politics, to philosophy and loss. Check out the list below and see if any of these will make your summer reading list.

  1. A Full LifePresident Jimmy Carter – Now in his 90s, President Carter shares his views on social and global responsibility and how his rural childhood gave him the values to fight for social equality.
  2. Born A CrimeTrevor NoahThe Daily Show host shares what it was like growing up in apartheid South Africa.
  3. Hillbilly ElegyJ.D. Vance – Discusses the 2016 election and insight on working class voters.
  4. Homo DeusYuval Noah Harari -A Jerusalem professor studies metaphysical concerns and current life challenges.
  5. The HeartMaylis de Kerangal – A 19-year-old finds love after suffering a tragic accident.

 



Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

