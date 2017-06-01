Bill Gates Summer 2017 Reading Picks

By CYN LoPINTO
Bill Gates recently came out with the Top 5 books to read this summer. They cover an array of subjects from politics, to philosophy and loss. Check out the list below and see if any of these will make your summer reading list.
- A Full Life – President Jimmy Carter – Now in his 90s, President Carter shares his views on social and global responsibility and how his rural childhood gave him the values to fight for social equality.
- Born A Crime – Trevor Noah – The Daily Show host shares what it was like growing up in apartheid South Africa.
- Hillbilly Elegy– J.D. Vance – Discusses the 2016 election and insight on working class voters.
- Homo Deus– Yuval Noah Harari -A Jerusalem professor studies metaphysical concerns and current life challenges.
- The Heart – Maylis de Kerangal – A 19-year-old finds love after suffering a tragic accident.
