2017 Most Binged Netflix Shows

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
Now that the cold temperatures of winter have painfully arrived, many of us will be spending time indoors relaxing in front of the television. “Binge Watching” is how a lot of us view our favorite shows. According to the entertaining streaming company Netflix, the Top 5 Most Binged Neflix Shows of 2017 are listed below. Maybe some of these will be on your 2018 must-watch list.
- American Vandal
- 3%
- 13 Reasons Why
- Anne with an E
- Riverdale
The following two tabs change content below.
Cynthia Lopinto
Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Veganuary - January 2, 2018
- Let’s Talk About Sympathy - January 2, 2018
- You Can Get On Track For Retirement - January 2, 2018
- Get Back On Your Feet—Tips For Running At Any Age - January 2, 2018
- Fun Pages January 2018 - January 2, 2018