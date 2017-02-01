Home / Top 5 / Black History Month Cities

Black History Month Cities

February is Black History Month and celebrations are taking place all over the country. Last year, global city exploration company Strayboots, compiled a list of the Top 5 Cities to celebrate Black History Month. Take part in events offered in these amazing cities by scheduling a visit in February.

 

 

  1. New York City, NY – The Harlem neighborhood and Apollo Theater
  2. Montgomery, AL – Rosa Parks Museum and Civil Rights Memorial
  3. New Orleans, LA – The French Quarter
  4. Washington, DC – Martin Luther King Memorial and The African American Civil War Memorial and Museum.
  5. Memphis, TN – The National Civil Rights Museum

