Black History Month Cities

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
February is Black History Month and celebrations are taking place all over the country. Last year, global city exploration company Strayboots, compiled a list of the Top 5 Cities to celebrate Black History Month. Take part in events offered in these amazing cities by scheduling a visit in February.
- New York City, NY – The Harlem neighborhood and Apollo Theater
- Montgomery, AL – Rosa Parks Museum and Civil Rights Memorial
- New Orleans, LA – The French Quarter
- Washington, DC – Martin Luther King Memorial and The African American Civil War Memorial and Museum.
- Memphis, TN – The National Civil Rights Museum
Cynthia Lopinto
Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.
