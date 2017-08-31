By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Americans have had a love of automobiles since the first Model T was introduced in the early 1900s. In the 1950s and 1960s, most families owned a car, Some households even had two cars. As teenagers became old enough to drive, they would save their money to buy a used car to get around in. It was a true rite of passage.

Today, car ownership is not necessarily a “given” for young adults. In cities especially, the cost of insurance and parking can be astronomical. With the popularity of Uber and available ride sharing programs, many millennials are opting out of owning a car. It is no longer cost effective. This trend has some real positive impacts. The less cars on the road helps cut down on carbon pollution as well as traffic