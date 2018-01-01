Home / Come and Get It / Chickpea Marinara Sauce & Spinach

Chickpea Marinara Sauce & Spinach

Cynthia Lopinto Come and Get It Leave a comment 538 Views

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

August 2016 Come and Get it chickpea 1st

 

We can all relate to those moments when we have no idea what we are making for dinner. A well-stocked pantry can be a lifesaver for these nights. Pasta with Chickpea Marinara Sauce & Spinach is an easy, healthy and vitamin-packed choice. Garbanzo beans are a great source of plant protein and spinach adds vitamins A, K, C, E, B4 and B6 – as well as zinc, iron and calcium. Combine this delicious sauce with some whole grain pasta and you have dinner in the bag.

 

Ingredients

2 T olive oil

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic

1 15 oz. can of chickpeas/garbanzo beans

1 32 oz.  jar of your favorite marinara sauce (or 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes)

1 10 oz. bag of baby spinach leaves

Salt and Pepper to taste

Fresh or dried basil for garnish

Fresh or dried whole grain pasta

Heat olive oil in a deep frying pan and saute onion. Add garlic. Rinse chickpeas/garbanzo beans in a colander and then add to pan. As the beans start to soften, add tomato sauce. Let simmer for 10 minutes. You can cook your pasta as the sauce is simmering so everything is done at the same time.

While the sauce is cooking, you may want to break up some of the beans with a potato masher or immersion blender to make it thicker. This depends on your preference. Some like the beans whole in the dish. Then add spinach leaves and stir for a few minutes until they are slightly wilted. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Drain pasta and serve sauce on top. Add basil for garnish and enjoy.

***Note – You could easily replace this dish with cannellini beans and it would work the same way.

The following two tabs change content below.

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)

Check Also

Easy No-Bake Granola Bars

Try this yummy no-bake dessert this holiday season. It is great for when you are on the go.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved