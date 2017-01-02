Finding Hope Again

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

For many of us, 2016 was not the best of years. The year-long focus on the election seemed to affect people in a negative way. Friends and family were pitted against one another and politics would creep into even the most casual of conversations. It was nearly impossible to escape from anything election-related.

Well, me made it to 2017! While less than half of the country is pleased with the election results, the rest are anxious about the coming days ahead. Somehow, all of us need to find a way to relate to one another and move on. It is important to once again find the balance in our lives and fight against the negativity that was such a noticeable part of last year. By taking care of ourselves and seeing the good around us, is a great place to start. The following are some helpful suggestions to get back on the road to hope and positivity.

Get involved in politically-related organizations that share your beliefs. With our country so polarized after the recent election, many feel overwhelmed and even helpless with the present climate. By joining organizations that provide a way to make a difference and allow your voice to be heard, is a proactive way to cope. You could start with your local community or do something nationally. By working with causes you believe in and being around others who share the same philosophy, is a valuable way to have a positive influence on the world around you.

Take Care of You – January is the month that most of us want to get our health back on track. The Holiday Season really takes its toll on us physically. We eat more and move less. Our social life with visiting family and friends changes our sleep schedule and we long for structure. Our work schedule has also been compromised and many of us are going back to tasks and projects that were pushed aside and neglected. Feeling out of balance and run down can negatively affect our mood and how we see the world around us. While the Holidays are focused on doing things for others, January is for concentrating on ourselves. We are ready to get back to real life again.

Schedule Events to Look Forward To – Moving from the festive times of the Holidays to the reality of January can be outright depressing. It is easy to get into “the party is over” type of mentality. This is the perfect time to plan something for the future. Whether it is an upcoming vacation or a night out with some friends, having plans to daydream about can really lift your spirits. While you may not be ready for elaborate celebrations like you just had in December, smaller get-togethers are just what the doctor ordered. These relaxed intimate evenings add happiness and meaning to our lives.

Appreciate Family – The 2016 Election was responsible for some very uncomfortable moments between family members. That uncle or cousin that you vehemently disagreed with over Thanksgiving dinner is still part of your family. Now that the actual election is over, we all need to find a way to make peace with those in our family that we had issues with. This is a classic example of “agree to disagree.” It is unlikely that you will be able to change someone’s mind and better to just leave things alone. Try to reconnect with family again and make it a point to leave politics out of it. If there is anything that this last year taught us, it is that we need to rise above all the negative rhetoric. Our actions can truly help facilitate hope and change the way we view the world around us.

