Four Easy Home Maintenance Tips

(NAPSI)—It’s the perfect time for home maintenance activities that will keep the inside and outside of your home running smoothly during the warm weather. These four tasks will give your home and yard a pick-me-up.

Replace Air Conditioner Filters

Keeping your air conditioner working properly is essential to staying cool and helps you save energy and money. Replace your air filter at least once every three months to keep it operating efficiently. Check the instructions to guide you through the process.

Maintain Barbecue Grills

Warm weather means more barbecues and festive get-togethers. Maintain your grill by cleaning the inside grates with warm, soapy water and scrubbing away debris with a wire brush.

Clean Garage Tools and Equipment

Over time, grease and grime can penetrate and damage tools like wrenches, jack stands and drills. Toolboxes and garage floors can get messy, too. Easily clean your tools and other dirty surfaces with WD-40 ® Specialist ® Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser, a non-aerosol that powerfully cuts through grime. Simply spray onto the surface to be cleaned and rinse with water.

Remove Debris From Gutters

Keeping your gutters clean can also make a difference in your home’s appearance. They can become filled with leaves and other debris that can slide down the side of your house, so it’s important to clean them twice a year to prevent water damage to your home’s foundation. You can use tools like tongs or a vacuum to clean them, or wear long sleeves and gloves and use your hands. Spray the gutter with water to remove any remaining debris.

To see how WD-40 Specialist Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser can help you tackle home maintenance projects, visit WD40Specialist.com.