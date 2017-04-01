Fun Pages April 2017

Intergenerational activities
Easter bonnets were always such a visual symbol for the beginning of spring. While this style is not as popular today, bring back this tradition by making Beautiful Bonnets with your kids and grandkids. You can get most of the materials needed at your local dollar store, so this is very affordable.
Materials
Plain inexpensive hat (sunhat, baseball hat, visor or any other style you find)
Glue gun/glue sticks
Beads, feathers, pipe cleaners, birds, sequins, ribbons, etc.
Glitter, paint and markers
Spread out some newspaper on your table and take out all your materials. Have the children pick out a hat and choose a theme they would like to style their hat after. Supervise as they put together their creations (especially if using a glue gun). Make one for yourself too. You can even model your hats in a impromptu parade and take pictures to share with friends and family.
Try to match up these well-known business duos. This should be an easy puzzle for all our readers who love to shop!
Do you know the name of this 1968 song that celebrates the simple pleasure of waking up to a lovely day?
“…I think I’ll go outside a while,
An just smile.
Just take in some clean fresh air, boy
Ain’t no sense in stayin’ inside…”
April is National Garden Month. See if you can come up with the answers to the following gardening facts.
- The art of clipping and pruning trees and hedges into ornamental shapes is called ____________.
- The French called the ___________ a love apple because they believed it was a powerful aphrodisiac.
- In the United Kingdom, France and Germany, this vegetable is called aubergine. It is better known as __________ in the U.S.
- _______ is the flower that vanilla flavoring comes from.
- If you cross a raspberry and a blackberry, you get a _______.
