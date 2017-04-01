Fun Pages April 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities



Beautiful Bonnets

Easter bonnets were always such a visual symbol for the beginning of spring. While this style is not as popular today, bring back this tradition by making Beautiful Bonnets with your kids and grandkids. You can get most of the materials needed at your local dollar store, so this is very affordable.

Materials

Plain inexpensive hat (sunhat, baseball hat, visor or any other style you find)

Glue gun/glue sticks

Beads, feathers, pipe cleaners, birds, sequins, ribbons, etc.

Glitter, paint and markers

Spread out some newspaper on your table and take out all your materials. Have the children pick out a hat and choose a theme they would like to style their hat after. Supervise as they put together their creations (especially if using a glue gun). Make one for yourself too. You can even model your hats in a impromptu parade and take pictures to share with friends and family.

___________________________________________________________