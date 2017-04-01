Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages April 2017

Fun Pages April 2017

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 


Beautiful Bonnets

Easter bonnets were always such a visual symbol for the beginning of spring. While this style is not as popular today,  bring back this tradition by making Beautiful Bonnets with your kids and grandkids. You can get most of the materials needed at your local dollar store, so this is very affordable.

Materials

Plain inexpensive hat (sunhat, baseball hat, visor or any other style you find)

Glue gun/glue sticks

Beads, feathers, pipe cleaners, birds, sequins, ribbons, etc.

Glitter, paint and markers

 

Spread out some newspaper on your table and take out all your materials. Have the children pick out a hat and choose a theme they would like to style their hat after. Supervise as they put together their creations (especially if using a glue gun). Make one for yourself too. You can even model your hats in a impromptu parade and take pictures to share with friends and family.

 

___________________________________________________________

 

Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, Let’s party!” 

 – Robin Williams

                                                                                                                                       

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

It takes two
____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

Try to match up these well-known business duos. This should be an easy puzzle for all our readers who love to shop!

 

 

 

  1. Black                         
  2. Abercrombie       
  3. Dolce    
  4. Procter                             
  5. Barnes 
  6. Ben
  1. Gamble
  2. Jerry
  3. Fitch
  4. Decker
  5. Gabbana
  6. Noble

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

Do you know the name of this 1968 song that celebrates the simple pleasure of waking up to a lovely day?

 

 

“…I think I’ll go outside a while,
An just smile.
Just take in some clean fresh air, boy
Ain’t no sense in stayin’ inside…”

 

 

 

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________
 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
______________________________________________________________________________________________

Tell us about the first movie you ever saw in a theater.

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
Total Recall
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

April is National Garden Month. See if you can come up with the answers to the following gardening facts.  

 

  1. The art of clipping and pruning trees and hedges into ornamental shapes is called ____________.
  2. The French called the ___________ a love apple because they believed it was a powerful aphrodisiac.
  3. In the United Kingdom, France and Germany, this vegetable is called aubergine. It is better known as __________ in the U.S.
  4. _______ is the flower that vanilla flavoring comes from.
  5. If you cross a raspberry and a blackberry, you get a _______.

 

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

