Fun Pages August 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Summer S’mores August 10th is National S’mores Day and the perfect excuse to eat Summer S’mores with the special children in your life. S’mores are the ultimate summertime snack and loved by all generations. The best way to make these are over an open campfire outdoors. But if that is not an option, you can cook these over your indoor stove or as a quick-melting treat in your microwave. The real fun is assembling all the ingredients and eating this gooey dessert with those you love. Maybe even spread out a blanket outdoors and gaze out the stars while eating. This could be your new summertime tradition for years to come. Ingredients Graham Crackers – (one on top/one on bottom) Marshmallows – (pick the size you like) Chocolate (milk, dark, or any favorite) Lots of napkins!! ___________________________________________________________

Humorous quotes

Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

“When you go into court you are putting your fate into the hands of twelve people who weren’t smart enough to get out of jury duty. ” -Norm Crosby

______________________________________________________________________________________________

It takes two

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Try to pair the names of these celebrity spokespeople with the products they endorsed.

Joe Namath Jane Russell Brooke Shields Martha Raye Joe DiMaggio Karl Malden Polident Mr. Coffee American Express Travelers Cheques Hanes Beautymist Panythose Playtex 18 Hour Bras & Girdles Calvin Klein Jeans

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune

______________________________________________________________________________________________

As the summer winds down, try to guess the name of this 1970 song that celebrates all the wonderful things the season has to offer.

“…You can stretch right up and touch the sky

When the weather’s fine

You got women, you got women on your mind…”

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Remember when …

Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Tell us about catching fireflies (lightening bugs) during your childhood summers?

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Total Recall

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Tanning and trying to achieve that summertime glow is still popular today. See if you can fill in the blanks on the following sun-tanning facts. The _______ girl was featured in ads starting in 1956. It was illustrated by Joyce Ballantyne who used her 3-year-old daughter, Cheri, as the model for her drawing. In years past, lifeguards would smear ____________ on the bridge of their noses to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays. During the late 1970s, the orange-colored sunscreen called Bain de Soleil had a memorable jingle. The song said, “Bain de Soleil for the __________ tan.” SPF, which stands for _________________, is the measurement of how long a sunscreen will protect you from ultraviolet B rays. _________ became the craze in the late 1990s when customers would stand near an automated machine that would douse them with a sunless tanning product from all angles.

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________