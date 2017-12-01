Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages December 2017

Fun Pages December 2017

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
Holiday Charades

 

 

Sometimes the simple games from the past are the most fun. Our family played charades on a regular basis during the 1960s and 1970s. It was a real favorite in our house. Many kids today have never played charades. Bring back this classic game and start a new tradition with the children in your life this holiday season.

We call December’s activity Holiday Charades. First go over the basic rules and instructions on how to play charades. A great website that explains this can be found at https://www.familyeducation.com/fun/family-games/how-play-charades. Set up two piles of scrap paper in two different colors. Divide participants into two teams. Have each member jot down 3 holiday subjects for others to guess. These could be from categories such as movies, tv shows, books, famous people, songs, etc. Fold up these papers and put them into a bowl or dish. Keep in mind the age of the players and what they may or may not know.

Start the game by having someone pick out a piece of paper that is in the other team’s color (this way there is no chance of picking your own paper or having teammates making guesses on something they wrote down). Take turns between the teams until all the papers are finished. You can choose to keep score or have a non-competitive friendly game. This may depend. on the age of the players. If you want to only have one team in which everyone guesses, just make sure you identify the papers on the outside with who wrote the subject. This way you won’t be guessing your own submissions.

 

 

Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
“I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph.”

 -Shirley Temple

                                                                                                                                       

It takes two
Match the following character pairs from classic holiday Christmas movies and television specials. 

  

 

  1. Professor Hinkle            
  2. Ebernezer Scrooge
  3. George Bailey
  4. Lucy van Pelt               
  5. The Old Man Parker
  6. Fred Gailey
  1. Jacob Marley
  2. Ralphie
  3. Doris Parker
  4. Frosty
  5. Charlie Brown
  6. Clarence

 

Name That Tune
Can you guess the name of this 1979 funny and dark Christmas song written by Randy Brooks? 

 

 

“…I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors
Better watch out for yourselves
They should never give a license
To a man who drives a sleigh…”

 

 

Answers

 

 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
What is your favorite holiday tradition?

 

 

 

Total Recall
Dr. Seuss’s 1957 book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was made into an animated television special in 1966. Test your trivia knowledge about this beloved holiday story by filling in the blanks to the questions below.    

 

  1. The Grinch’s heart grew    _________ that day.
  2. When the Grinch cleaned out the icebox, he even took the last can of _____________.
  3. The Grinch lived just   ______________ of Who-ville.
  4. The Grinch’s loyal dog was named _____________.
  5. The last thing the Grinch took from the house was _________.

 

 

Answers

