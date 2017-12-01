Fun Pages December 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Holiday Charades

Sometimes the simple games from the past are the most fun. Our family played charades on a regular basis during the 1960s and 1970s. It was a real favorite in our house. Many kids today have never played charades. Bring back this classic game and start a new tradition with the children in your life this holiday season.

We call December’s activity Holiday Charades. First go over the basic rules and instructions on how to play charades. A great website that explains this can be found at https://www.familyeducation.com/fun/family-games/how-play-charades. Set up two piles of scrap paper in two different colors. Divide participants into two teams. Have each member jot down 3 holiday subjects for others to guess. These could be from categories such as movies, tv shows, books, famous people, songs, etc. Fold up these papers and put them into a bowl or dish. Keep in mind the age of the players and what they may or may not know.

Start the game by having someone pick out a piece of paper that is in the other team’s color (this way there is no chance of picking your own paper or having teammates making guesses on something they wrote down). Take turns between the teams until all the papers are finished. You can choose to keep score or have a non-competitive friendly game. This may depend. on the age of the players. If you want to only have one team in which everyone guesses, just make sure you identify the papers on the outside with who wrote the subject. This way you won’t be guessing your own submissions.

