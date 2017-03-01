Fun Pages March 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Local Exploration

Most of us don’t really take the time to explore our local community unless we have visiting guests that we need to entertain. No matter where we call home, there are fun spots and areas of natural beauty that make the locale unique.

A great activity to share with your children or grandchildren is to set aside a day to check out the wonders of your neighborhood. We call this a Local Exploration. Have the children help with you in the planning of your special exploration. First sit down and go online to see what offbeat and different sights and activities your town has to offer. Make a list of places that sound good and be sure to include fun spots to eat so you can partake in the local cuisine. Depending on where you live, you may need to plan more than one exploration day if you find an abundance of interesting ideas. Be sure to take lots of pictures to document your findings and put them in a mini-scrapbook to share with your young explorers.

___________________________________________________________