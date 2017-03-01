Fun Pages March 2017

Intergenerational activities
Most of us don’t really take the time to explore our local community unless we have visiting guests that we need to entertain. No matter where we call home, there are fun spots and areas of natural beauty that make the locale unique.
A great activity to share with your children or grandchildren is to set aside a day to check out the wonders of your neighborhood. We call this a Local Exploration. Have the children help with you in the planning of your special exploration. First sit down and go online to see what offbeat and different sights and activities your town has to offer. Make a list of places that sound good and be sure to include fun spots to eat so you can partake in the local cuisine. Depending on where you live, you may need to plan more than one exploration day if you find an abundance of interesting ideas. Be sure to take lots of pictures to document your findings and put them in a mini-scrapbook to share with your young explorers.
___________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Did you know that many states have an official fruit or berry? See if you can match these mouth-watering fruits with their official state.
|
|
___________________________________________________________________________________________
“…Yes, how many times can a man turn his head
Pretending he just doesn’t see?…
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
Most of us watch television very differently these days and enjoy the luxury of skipping through those annoying commercials. But back in the earlier days of tv, the commercials were an important part of our viewing culture. See if you can answer the following questions about iconic commercial characters of the past.
- Smart talking “Rosie The Waitress” was played by veteran actress Nancy Walker (aka Rhoda Morgenstern’s mom) for the household product ____________.
- ___________ was the lovable character that was featured in the Good & Plenty candy commercials during the 1950s and 1960s.
- Jane Withers portrayed “Josephine The Plumber” during the 1960s and 1970s to sell __________.
- _______ has been the mascot for Planters since 1917. While the person voicing the character has changed throughout the years, he is still as popular as ever.
- Jan Miner played a manicurist named “Madge” for the product _______. in She started this character in 1966 and continued all the way up to 1992.
Featured AdAdvertise Here
Cynthia Lopinto
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Lingonberry Breakfast/Lunchbox Bars - March 2, 2017
- You Don’t Have To Be Irish – To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day - March 1, 2017
- Spring Training 2017 - March 1, 2017
- Some Surprising Ways To Reduce Muscle Pain - March 1, 2017
- Irving Burgie, The Father Of Modern Calypso - March 1, 2017