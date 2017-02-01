Fun Pages February 2017

Intergenerational activities
Special Valentine Card
We all have people in our lives that could use a special showing of love and encouragement. This Valentine’s Day can be the perfect opportunity to share your thoughts with someone by making them a Special Valentine Card. You can involve your children or grandchildren in this craft to make it a family activity.
First, sit down and write out a list of who would make the best recipient. Perhaps it is an older neighbor, a friendless child or someone who has recently suffered. If you find that you have multiple people in your life that could use some kindness, make multiple cards.
Second, get out the art supplies suggested below needed to make your masterpiece. Sit together at a table and create the perfect card to express how much this person means to you. Make sure to include words explaining why they were chosen. Either hand deliver your card or put it in the mail. Either way, you are sure to make someone’s day by putting a smile on their face. This activity is a fun way to show kids how easy it is to reach out and show kindness.
Supplies
Colorful Construction Paper
Pens, Pencils, Markers or Paint
Glue, Tape or Staple Gun
Glitter
Stickers
“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.”
– Ingrid Bergman
We lost the talented actress and animal rights activist Mary Tyler Moore in January and wanted to pay tribute to this wonderful woman. See how many of the following trivia questions you can answer correctly from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran from 1970-1977.
- Character Mary Richards, worked at WJM-TV. She originally applied for a secretarial position but got hired as the ____________.
- ___________ was the city The Mary Tyler Moore Show took place in.
- Phyllis Lindstrom’s daughter, __________, was shown in the pilot episode and throughout the series voicing the attitudes shared by younger women during the 1970s.
- Betty White’s character, Sue Ann Nivens, hosted the cooking show __________ at WJM-TV.
- Mary’s boss, Lou Grant, always kept a bottle of _______ in his desk drawer and shared it during many episodes.
