Fun Pages February 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Special Valentine Card

We all have people in our lives that could use a special showing of love and encouragement. This Valentine’s Day can be the perfect opportunity to share your thoughts with someone by making them a Special Valentine Card. You can involve your children or grandchildren in this craft to make it a family activity.

First, sit down and write out a list of who would make the best recipient. Perhaps it is an older neighbor, a friendless child or someone who has recently suffered. If you find that you have multiple people in your life that could use some kindness, make multiple cards.

Second, get out the art supplies suggested below needed to make your masterpiece. Sit together at a table and create the perfect card to express how much this person means to you. Make sure to include words explaining why they were chosen. Either hand deliver your card or put it in the mail. Either way, you are sure to make someone’s day by putting a smile on their face. This activity is a fun way to show kids how easy it is to reach out and show kindness.

Supplies

Colorful Construction Paper

Pens, Pencils, Markers or Paint

Glue, Tape or Staple Gun

Glitter

Stickers

___________________________________________________________