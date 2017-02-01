Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages February 2017

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
Special Valentine Card

We all have people in our lives that could use a special showing of love and encouragement. This Valentine’s Day can be the perfect opportunity to share your thoughts with someone by making them a Special Valentine Card. You can involve your children or grandchildren in this craft to make it a family activity.

First, sit down and write out a list of who would make the best recipient. Perhaps it is an older neighbor, a friendless child or someone who has recently suffered. If you find that you have multiple people in your life that could use some kindness, make multiple cards.

Second, get out the art supplies suggested below needed to make your masterpiece. Sit together at a table and create the perfect card to express how much this person means to you. Make sure to include words explaining why they were chosen. Either hand deliver your card or put it in the mail. Either way, you are sure to make someone’s day by putting a smile on their face. This activity is a fun way to show kids how easy it is to reach out and show kindness.

Supplies

Colorful Construction Paper

Pens, Pencils, Markers or Paint

Glue, Tape or Staple Gun

Glitter

Stickers

 

Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.”   

It takes two
Test your memory by trying to match the following well-known 1970s sitcom male characters with their occupations. Good luck!      

   

 

 

  1. Mike Brady                          
  2. Howard Cunningham       
  3. Ted Baxter    
  4. Darrin Stephens                             
  5. Felix Unger  
  6. Archie Bunker
  1. News Anchorman
  2. Architect
  3. Dock Foreman
  4. Hardware Store Owner
  5. Advertising Agent
  6. Photographer 

 

 

Answers_

 

Name That Tune
Do you know the name of this 1966 song released by The Supremes on the Motown label?

 

 

 

“…Right now the only thing

That keeps me hangin’ on

When I feel my strength, yeah

It’s almost gone

I remember mama said…”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Answers

 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
If you could attend any concert from the present or past, who would you want to see? 

 

 

Total Recall
We lost the talented actress and animal rights activist Mary Tyler Moore in January and wanted to pay tribute to this wonderful woman. See how many of the following trivia questions you can answer correctly from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran from 1970-1977.

 

 

  1. Character Mary Richards, worked at WJM-TV. She originally applied for a secretarial position but got hired as the ____________.
  2. ___________ was the city The Mary Tyler Moore Show took place in.
  3. Phyllis Lindstrom’s daughter, __________, was shown in the pilot episode and throughout the series voicing the attitudes shared by younger women during the 1970s.
  4. Betty White’s character, Sue Ann Nivens, hosted the cooking show __________ at WJM-TV.
  5. Mary’s boss, Lou Grant, always kept a bottle of _______ in his desk drawer and  shared it during many episodes.

 

 

Answers

