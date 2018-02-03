Fun Pages February 2018

Intergenerational activities
Love Collage
With Valentine’s Day upon us, “love” is in the air. It is the perfect time of year to sit down with family and friends and share in a meaningful activity. Grab a bunch of old magazines, brochures, flyers and catalogs. Set out paper and glue and have each participant make a collage of the things he/she loves. It is a great way to connect and get to know one another all over again. Have fun!
“Just last week I wrote: ‘I still love you. See last year’s card for full details.”
– Michael McIntyre
While Apple Pie is probably the most famous American dessert, other countries have their own delicious confections in which they are known for. Test your global sweet tooth by matching up these international desserts to their country of origin.
|
|
As a nod to Valentine’s day, can you guess the name of this famous love song made popular by in 1960?
“…Just because we’re in our teens
Tell them all, please tell them it isn’t fair
To take away my only dream…”
- The Beatles first hit song was “ _________” in 1962.
- The Beatles song, “Hey Prudence” was written for the sister of actress _____________.
- ______________ was considered the “Fifth Beatle” and played drums during their early club performing days.
- The 1968 album entitled, “The Beatles,” is better known as “ _____________” and released as a double album.
- The Beatles broke up in _____________, but had different levels of success as solo performers.
Cynthia Lopinto
