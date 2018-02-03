Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages February 2018

Fun Pages February 2018

Cynthia Lopinto Fun Pages Leave a comment 2,707 Views

 

Bridging the gap catagory smaller

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

Love Collage

With Valentine’s Day upon us, “love” is in the air. It is the perfect time of year to sit down with family and friends and share in a meaningful activity. Grab a bunch of old magazines, brochures, flyers and catalogs. Set out paper and glue and have each participant make a collage of the things he/she loves. It is a great way to connect and get to know one another all over again. Have fun!

 

 

 

___________________________________________________________

 

haha
Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

“Just last week I wrote: ‘I still love you. See last year’s card for full details.”

– Michael McIntyre

                                                                                                                                       

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

it takes two new category

It takes two
____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

While Apple Pie is probably the most famous American dessert, other countries have their own delicious confections in which they are known for. Test your global sweet tooth by matching up these international desserts to their country of origin. 

 

 

 

 

  1. Brigadeiros           
  2. Créme Brûlée
  3. Gelato
  4. Syrniki               
  5. Baklava
  6. Banoffee Pie
  1. Italy
  2. Russia
  3. England
  4. Brazil
  5. Turkey
  6. France

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune
Name that tune - catagory small
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

As a nod to Valentine’s day, can you guess the name of this famous love song made popular by in 1960?

 

 

 

“…Just because we’re in our teens
Tell them all, please tell them it isn’t fair
To take away my only dream…”

 

 

 

Answers

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Remember when catagory smallest
 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
______________________________________________________________________________________________

What is your most special Valentine’s Day memory?

 

 

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
thought
Total Recall
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

See if you can fill in the blanks to the following trivia questions relating to the Beatles.      

    

 

 

 

  1. The Beatles first hit song was  “ _________” in 1962.
  2. The Beatles song, “Hey Prudence” was written for the sister of actress  _____________.
  3.   ______________ was considered the “Fifth Beatle” and played drums during their early club performing days.
  4. The 1968 album entitled, “The Beatles,” is better known as “ _____________”  and released as a double album.
  5. The Beatles broke up in _____________, but had different levels of success as solo performers.

 

 

 

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

The following two tabs change content below.

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)

Check Also

Bridging The Gap

Try these fun intergenerational activities with your grandchildren, neighbors, or other kids you have in your life. These are fun projects for all ages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved