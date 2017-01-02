Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages January 2017

Fun Pages January 2017

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

Coat Giveaway

 

 

jan-2017-bridging-the-gap-coatsThe winter is the best time of year to teach the children in your life about being thankful for what they have. As the temperatures drop, the homeless population in cities and towns across America have a need for coats and jackets to help them get through the brutal winter months.

An easy way to get kids involved in helping is to set up a Coat Giveaway in your community. Contact friends, family and coworkers to donate used coats and jackets they no longer wear and put them in a box. Call your local homeless shelter or social service organization and arrange a way to either drop off the coats or have them picked up. If your child or grandchild can go and drop them off with you that is even better. They will get to see “hands on” the difference they are making to those less fortunate.

 

___________________________________________________________

 

Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

jan-2017-humorous-quotes

 

 

“If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead.”   

– Roald Dahl

                                                                                                                                       

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

It takes two
____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

Since most of us overdid it during the holidays, our 2017 goals may include improvements in health and exercise. Try to pair these health-related descriptions to the names of those who famously match them.      

 

 

  1. Godfather Of Fitness                          
  2. The ThighMaster            
  3. Started VCR Exercise Videos    
  4. Sweatin To The Oldies                             
  5. Vintage Female Icon Who Lifted Weights  
  6. Mr. Universe
  1. Jane Fonda
  2. Jack LaLanne
  3. Marilyn Monroe
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Suzanne Somers
  6. Richard Simmons

 

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

jan-2017-name-that-tune

 

See if you can come up with the name of this winter song which was written by Irvin Berlin. It was featured in the 1937 film musical “On The Avenue.”

 

 

 

“The snow is snowing and the wind is blowing

But I can weather the storm…”

 

 

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
______________________________________________________________________________________________

jan-2017-remember-when

What is the largest snowfall you have ever seen? 

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
Total Recall
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

jan-2017-total-recall

 

 

Since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday is a federal holiday and celebrated as the third Monday in January. See how many of the following facts you can come up with about this inspirational American civil rights leader.

 

  1. MLK Jr. was born and lived in _____________. He also attended Morehouse College in this same city.
  2. In 1964, at the young age of 35, Dr. King was awarded the _______ for his nonviolent resistance to racial prejudice in the U. S.
  3. The Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 came about because of ____________refusal to give up her bus seat .
  4. Dr. King is known for his famous _______ speech in August of 1963.
  5. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 by James Earl Ray in _______ .

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

