Fun Pages January 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Coat Giveaway

The winter is the best time of year to teach the children in your life about being thankful for what they have. As the temperatures drop, the homeless population in cities and towns across America have a need for coats and jackets to help them get through the brutal winter months.

An easy way to get kids involved in helping is to set up a Coat Giveaway in your community. Contact friends, family and coworkers to donate used coats and jackets they no longer wear and put them in a box. Call your local homeless shelter or social service organization and arrange a way to either drop off the coats or have them picked up. If your child or grandchild can go and drop them off with you that is even better. They will get to see “hands on” the difference they are making to those less fortunate.

___________________________________________________________