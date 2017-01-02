Fun Pages January 2017

Intergenerational activities
Coat Giveaway
The winter is the best time of year to teach the children in your life about being thankful for what they have. As the temperatures drop, the homeless population in cities and towns across America have a need for coats and jackets to help them get through the brutal winter months.
An easy way to get kids involved in helping is to set up a Coat Giveaway in your community. Contact friends, family and coworkers to donate used coats and jackets they no longer wear and put them in a box. Call your local homeless shelter or social service organization and arrange a way to either drop off the coats or have them picked up. If your child or grandchild can go and drop them off with you that is even better. They will get to see “hands on” the difference they are making to those less fortunate.
“If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead.”
– Roald Dahl
Since most of us overdid it during the holidays, our 2017 goals may include improvements in health and exercise. Try to pair these health-related descriptions to the names of those who famously match them.
See if you can come up with the name of this winter song which was written by Irvin Berlin. It was featured in the 1937 film musical “On The Avenue.”
“The snow is snowing and the wind is blowing
But I can weather the storm…”
Since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday is a federal holiday and celebrated as the third Monday in January. See how many of the following facts you can come up with about this inspirational American civil rights leader.
- MLK Jr. was born and lived in _____________. He also attended Morehouse College in this same city.
- In 1964, at the young age of 35, Dr. King was awarded the _______ for his nonviolent resistance to racial prejudice in the U. S.
- The Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 came about because of ____________refusal to give up her bus seat .
- Dr. King is known for his famous _______ speech in August of 1963.
- King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 by James Earl Ray in _______ .
