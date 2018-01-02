Fun Pages January 2018

Intergenerational activities
Homemade Vases
We are all looking to brighten up our homes during the gloomy months of winter. Adding a vase of flowers to a counter or table can really improve your surroundings. An easy and enjoyable activity to do with kids is making some decorative Homemade Vases. Go through your recyclables and wash out any glass jars or bottles you have. Some suggestions are spaghetti sauces bottles, mayonnaise jars, jelly jars and pickle/olive jars. Make sure you clean them out thoroughly and remove any labels. You want the jars to be completely clear. Then start decorating the vases with stickers, ribbons, buttons, feathers, fake flowers or whatever craft items you have on hand. You can paint designs on too. While your creations are drying, take a trip to your local store or florist to pick out flowers to put in your vases. Then sit back and enjoy a little bit of inside springtime.
Materials
Glass jars of various sizes (washed out and labels removed)
Glue/Glue sticks
Ribbon/Fake Flowers/Feathers/Buttons/Beads/Stickers
Paint/Paint Brushes
Real flowers
___________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Can you guess the name of this song which perfectly describes the frustrations and restlessness of being young and in your twenties? It was featured on an album by the same name in 1975.
“…H-Oh, Baby this town rips the bones from your back
It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap
We gotta get out while we’re young…”
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
What was your favorite “snow day” memory as a child?
With the winter cold and flu season in full gear, many of us are trying to avoid getting sick this time of year. See if you can fill in the blanks to the following well known health-related expressions.
- “Feed a cold, starve a _________.”
- If you are doing well health-wise, you are said to be, “Fit as a _____________.”
- “An ______________ a day keeps the doctor away.”
- If you have lots of energy, you are said to be, “Full of vim and _____________.”
- If someone is extremely thin, they may be referred to as, “A bag of _________.”
Cynthia Lopinto
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Veganuary - January 2, 2018
- Let’s Talk About Sympathy - January 2, 2018
- You Can Get On Track For Retirement - January 2, 2018
- Get Back On Your Feet—Tips For Running At Any Age - January 2, 2018
- Fun Pages January 2018 - January 2, 2018