Fun Pages January 2018

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Homemade Vases

We are all looking to brighten up our homes during the gloomy months of winter. Adding a vase of flowers to a counter or table can really improve your surroundings. An easy and enjoyable activity to do with kids is making some decorative Homemade Vases. Go through your recyclables and wash out any glass jars or bottles you have. Some suggestions are spaghetti sauces bottles, mayonnaise jars, jelly jars and pickle/olive jars. Make sure you clean them out thoroughly and remove any labels. You want the jars to be completely clear. Then start decorating the vases with stickers, ribbons, buttons, feathers, fake flowers or whatever craft items you have on hand. You can paint designs on too. While your creations are drying, take a trip to your local store or florist to pick out flowers to put in your vases. Then sit back and enjoy a little bit of inside springtime.

Materials

Glass jars of various sizes (washed out and labels removed)

Glue/Glue sticks

Ribbon/Fake Flowers/Feathers/Buttons/Beads/Stickers

Paint/Paint Brushes

Real flowers

