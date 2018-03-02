Intergenerational activities
Lucky Bunch
With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it is a good time to think about how lucky we are. Share this appreciation with loved ones in a simple family activity. Cut out a large piece of thick green construction paper in the shape of a shamrock. Pick out three things you feel lucky about and write one on each of the leaves. Attach a pipe cleaner to the back of the shamrock for its stem. Put the finished shamrocks in a vase for a meaningful and festive centerpiece for all to share.
___________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________________________
We are rocking out this month at Home Front Magazine. Try matching up these famous lead singers to the band they sang with.
|
|
___________________________________________________________________________________________
“…I’m sittin’ here restin’ my bones
And this loneliness won’t leave me alone
This two thousand miles I roamed …”
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, see if you can fill in the blanks to the following Irish trivia questions.
- In Irish folklore, _________ are really fairies and shoemakers.
- The shamrock’s three leaves represent the _____________.
- The ______________ is the Irish symbol of good luck. The odds of finding one of these is 1 in 10,000.
- The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in the city of ____________.
- St. Patrick was not born in Ireland. He was actually born in _____________.
Cynthia Lopinto
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Fun Pages March 2018 - March 2, 2018
- Actors/Actresses With The Most Oscar Nominations. - March 1, 2018
- Baseball’s No-Hit Wonders - March 1, 2018
- Know Your Risk Of Heart Disease - March 1, 2018
- Healthy Living And Macular Degeneration: Tips To Protect Your Vision - March 1, 2018