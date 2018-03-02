Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages March 2018

Fun Pages March 2018

Cynthia Lopinto Fun Pages Leave a comment 2,809 Views

 

Bridging the gap catagory smaller

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
______________________________________________________________________________________________

Lucky Bunch

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it is a good time to think about how lucky we are. Share this appreciation with loved ones in a simple family activity. Cut out a large piece of thick green construction paper in the shape of a shamrock. Pick out three things you feel lucky about and write one on each of the leaves. Attach a pipe cleaner to the back of the shamrock for its stem. Put the finished shamrocks in a vase for a meaningful and festive centerpiece for all to share.

 

 

___________________________________________________________

 

haha
Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

“If con is the opposite of pro, then isn’t Congress the opposite of progress?”

 

– Jon Stewart

                                                                                                                                       

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

it takes two new category

It takes two
____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

We are rocking out this month at Home Front Magazine. Try matching up these famous lead singers to the band they sang with.

 

 

 

  1. Freddie Mercury        
  2. Grace Slick
  3. Stevie Nicks
  4. Steven Tyler            
  5. Jim Morrison
  6. Deborah Harry
  1. Aerosmith
  2. Blondie
  3. Fleetwood Mac
  4. The Doors
  5. Jefferson Airplane
  6. Queen

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune
Name that tune - catagory small
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

Can you guess the name of this popular laid-back tune from 40 years ago?  

 

 

 

“…I’m sittin’ here restin’ my bones
And this loneliness won’t leave me alone
This two thousand miles I roamed …”

 

 

Answers

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Remember when catagory smallest
 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
______________________________________________________________________________________________

What was your favorite music concert you attended?

 

 

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
thought
Total Recall
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

 

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, see if you can fill in the blanks to the following Irish trivia questions.

 

 

  1. In Irish folklore,  _________ are really fairies and shoemakers.
  2. The shamrock’s three leaves represent the  _____________.
  3.  The  ______________ is the Irish symbol of good luck. The odds of finding one of these is 1 in 10,000.
  4. The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in the city of  ____________.
  5. St. Patrick was not born in Ireland. He was actually born in _____________.

 

 

 

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

The following two tabs change content below.

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

Check Also

Bridging The Gap

Try these fun intergenerational activities with your grandchildren, neighbors, or other kids you have in your life. These are fun projects for all ages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved