Fun Pages March 2018

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Lucky Bunch With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it is a good time to think about how lucky we are. Share this appreciation with loved ones in a simple family activity. Cut out a large piece of thick green construction paper in the shape of a shamrock. Pick out three things you feel lucky about and write one on each of the leaves. Attach a pipe cleaner to the back of the shamrock for its stem. Put the finished shamrocks in a vase for a meaningful and festive centerpiece for all to share. ___________________________________________________________

Humorous quotes

Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

“If con is the opposite of pro, then isn’t Congress the opposite of progress?” – Jon Stewart

______________________________________________________________________________________________

It takes two

____________________________________________________________________________________________

We are rocking out this month at Home Front Magazine. Try matching up these famous lead singers to the band they sang with.

Freddie Mercury Grace Slick Stevie Nicks Steven Tyler Jim Morrison Deborah Harry Aerosmith Blondie Fleetwood Mac The Doors Jefferson Airplane Queen

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Can you guess the name of this popular laid-back tune from 40 years ago?

“…I’m sittin’ here restin’ my bones

And this loneliness won’t leave me alone

This two thousand miles I roamed …”

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Total Recall

______________________________________________________________________________________________

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, see if you can fill in the blanks to the following Irish trivia questions. In Irish folklore, _________ are really fairies and shoemakers. The shamrock’s three leaves represent the _____________. The ______________ is the Irish symbol of good luck. The odds of finding one of these is 1 in 10,000. The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in the city of ____________. St. Patrick was not born in Ireland. He was actually born in _____________.

