Fun Pages June 2017

Mini Herb Pots

There is a renewed interest in gardening that is showing up in many areas across the US. While many kids today are unable to experience the pleasure of having a backyard garden that can grow lots of herbs and vegetables, they can try gardening on a much smaller scale. Introduce herb growing to the kids in your life with this month’s inter-generational activity called Mini Herb Pots.

Materials

Small Flower Pots (with good draining)

Soil

Herb Seeds or Plants

Hand Gardening Tools

Popsicle Sticks (Plant Markers)

Paints/Markers to decorate

Find out what herbs that the children enjoy ahead of time. Easy favorites are basil, mint and cilantro. Next, go down to your local home improvement store and purchase some small inexpensive flower pots. For more successful results, you will want the ones that have good drainage. For the herbs themselves, you can either get seeds or plants. Sometimes plants are easier for kids to get excited about since they don’t have to wait to use them. Include the children in researching how to plant and care for their herbs (sunlight, watering, pruning, etc.). Then plant and find the best spot to place the pots. Then let the kids write the names of their herbs on the popsicle sticks and decorate.

Make sure to prepare some recipes with the kids using the herbs they grow so they get a real feel for the “food to table concept.” You could even take things a step further and grow fruits and vegetables with your kids and grandkids depending on where you live. You will be teaching them that food comes out of the ground and takes a lot of love and care. It doesn’t just magically appear on the shelves at the grocery store.

