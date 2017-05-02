Fun Pages May 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Fruit Garland Now that the weather is warmer, it is the perfect time of year to get the kids and grandchildren involved in feeding the birds in their yard. You can make homemade Fruit Garland to hang on trees so the birds have something to munch on. The materials you will need are: Materials Fishing line or upholstery thread Scissors A large-eyed needle Thimble for smaller hands Fresh cranberries Dried apple slices Cheerios Freshly popped popcorn (plain – unsalted and unbuttered) Have the children thread the fruits, cereal and popcorn onto the string/wire in fun patterns. Smaller children might need to use a thimble for safety. You can make various lengths of string for different trees and different sized-birds. Place finished products on tree branches with some sections hanging down. Early mornings are the best “watching” hours and kids could be enjoying their breakfast while their feather friends enjoy theirs! ___________________________________________________________

Humorous quotes

Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.

“Science may never come up with a better office communication system than the coffee break,” – Earl Wilson

It takes two

Springtime is the time of year for many marriages. See if you can match up the following celebrity couples who were once married.

Julia Roberts Lisa Marie Presley Cindy Crawford Carmen Electra Brooke Shields Madonna Sean Penn Andre Agassi Dennis Rodman Lyle Lovett Nicolas Cage Richard Gere

Name That Tune

See if you can come up with the name of this Motown hit released in 1965.

“…When it’s cold outside I’ve got the month of May.

I guess you’d say…

Answers

Remember when …

Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share

Tell us what is your favorite time of the day and why.

Total Recall

May is National Salad Month. See if you can guess the names of these popular salads from the ingredients listed below.

A fruit salad mixed with either sour cream or whipped cream, marshmallows, pineapple and coconut is called ____________. Italian salami, Italian cheese, olives, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and Italian dressing is known as _____________. Julienned apple and celery, chopped walnuts, grapes and mayonnaise make up the famous __________ salad. The original _________salad was made up of lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, avocado, Roquefort cheese, red-wine vinaigrette and chives. If you mix Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, lemon juice, anchovies, egg, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, salt and pepper, you get a _______ salad.

Answers

