Fun Pages November 2017

Intergenerational activities
Wine Cork Stamps
A great craft activity for both kids and adults is making Wine Cork Stamps. The more enjoyable way to acquire the corks you need is to drink some wine and save the corks. If this is not desirable, discount and craft stores sell bags of corks for purchase. Decide what type of designs or symbols you want to make ahead of time. If you have a lot of corks, you could put letters or numbers on them to make stamps to spell out words and messages.
Materials
Corks
Cutter/Craft Knife
Permanent Marker
Stamp Pad/Ink
Paper/Cards/Or Anything You Wish To Decorate
First draw the design you want on the smooth/clean side of the cork. Then use your craft knife to cut around the outside of your design so it is raised a few millimeters above the rest of the cork. On the other side of the cork draw the design again to label the stamp. Then dip the stamp in the ink pad and stamp away!
“I approximated the Black Friday experience at home by hurling myself into a wall a number of times and then ordering online. “
-Kumail Nanjiani
Match the following actors to the famous characters they played on classic television shows from decades past.
|
|
Can you guess the name of this song made popular by Rosemary Clooney in 1960, but actually comes from the vaudeville days of the early 1900s ?
“…Up in the sky;
I ain’t had no lovin’
Since April, January, June or July…”
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
Cranberry sauce is an integral part of most Thanksgiving feasts. How much do you know about this super fruit? See if you come up with the answers to these fun cranberry facts below.
- The cranberry was made the official berry for the state of _________ in 1994.
- The “log” type cranberry sauce is called __________ cranberry sauce and preferred over the whole-berry type for most people on Thanksgiving.
- Canadian and American sailors on long voyages ate cranberries to avoid getting ______________.
- Because there are small pockets of ______________ inside cranberries, they bounce and can float on water.
- Cranberries are over 90% _________.
