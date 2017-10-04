Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages October 2017

Fun Pages October 2017

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

Leaf Identifying Game

 

 

Now that autumn is finally here, it is the perfect time to get outside and do a fall-themed activity with your kids or grandkids. We call this one Leaf Identifying Game. Have the children pick out their favorite colorful leaves to collect and carefully put them in a basket or bag so you have something to transport them in. Then when you get home, spread out all the leaves on a large table. Have the kids sort them out by type, color and size. Pick out your favorites in each of the three categories. Then look online to find the names of the leaves you’ve gathered and the specific trees they came from. You can also preserve these by putting them between two sheets of waxed paper (wax side touching leaves on both top and bottom) and ironing for 30 seconds on medium heat.

 

___________________________________________________________

 

Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

“I’m suspicious of people who don’t like dogs, but I trust a dog when it doesn’t like a person”

 -Bill Murray

                                                                                                                                       

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

It takes two
____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

Can you pair the following descriptions to the color that matches? 

 

  

 

  1. Stripe At Top Of U.S. Flag             
  2. 8 Ball In Pool
  3. Saffron
  4. Flag To Start/Restart NASCAR Race                
  5. Carotene 
  6. Flame When Copper Is Present
  1. Black
  2. Orange
  3. Blue
  4. Red
  5. Yellow
  6. Green

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

What is the name of this Sam Cooke tune that compared education and true love? It was released in 1960. 

 

 

“…Don’t know much about a science book
Don’t know much about the french I took
But I do know that I love you…”

 

Answers

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
______________________________________________________________________________________________

What book had the greatest impact on you and why?

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
Total Recall
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

Even with all the available ways we can watch films at home today,  we still enjoy going out to the movies. For many of us, the candy is as much fun as the movie itself. See if you can fill in the names of some classic movie theater candies from the descriptions below.    

 

 

  1. The bite-size mints that are covered in milk chocolate and a favorite of generations of movie goers are  _________.
  2. Choo-Choo-Charlie shook a box of these black licorice treats coated in pink and white hard candy, called ___________.
  3. These malted milk balls, called,  ______________, are still a popular choice for movie theater patrons today.
  4. _________________ are tiny semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils with a winter-looking coating and simply delicious.
  5. _________ are fresh roasted peanuts covered in milk chocolate.

 

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

