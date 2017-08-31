Fun Pages September 2017

Intergenerational activities
Care Packets
There are homeless individuals and families in most cities and towns across America. Many of us have become complacent and unaffected when we stop at a light or pass a corner and see a homeless person. Our kids and grandchildren see this and have questions and concerns.
A great way to get kids involved in this issue and use as a teachable moment, is to have them make Care Packets. These are prepared bags with toiletries, non-perishable food and clothing items. Keep them in your car or carry them in your purse so you can hand them out when the need arises. You may want to have separate male, female and children bags for specific items.
Gather objects and have the kids help pack them in gallon Ziploc bags. You may want to include notes of encouragement for a more personal touch. Here are some suggestion of items to include in the bags.:
Items
Travel size shampoo, conditioner and lotions
Travel size toothbrush and toothpaste
Travel size mouthwash
Liquid or bar soap
Hand wipes
Hand sanitizer
Tissues
Comb/brush
Tampons/sanitary napkins for women
Band aids
Pocket rain poncho
Socks
Gloves/mittens
Trail mix
Crackers
Granola bars
Nuts
Gum
Coins or small amount of money
Small toys for children
___________________________________________________________
“I think everyone should to college and get a degree and then spend six months as a bartender and six months as a cab driver. Then they would really be educated. ”
-Al McGuire
______________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
___________________________________________________________________________________________
“…On Friday we’ll be jacked up on the football game
And I’ll be ready to fight
We’re gonna smash ’em now…”
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
Here is your chance to see how well you know the tv show “Seinfeld” by trying to come up with the answers to the questions below.
- The name of the bogus company George pretended to work for in order to continue getting unemployment benefits, was _________. He regretfully gave out Jerry’s home phone number as the contact.
- The character Kramer was actually his last name. His first name on the show was ____________.
- On the famous episode “The Contest,” ______________won by being the only one who refrained from self pleasuring.
- The catchphrase _________________, was used on the show as an alternative to blah, blah, blah.
- _________ was the term coined to explain the effect that cold water has on the male anatomy.
Featured AdAdvertise Here
Cynthia Lopinto
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Fun Pages September 2017 - August 31, 2017
- U.S. Universities With Most Undergraduates - August 31, 2017
- Car Ownership - August 31, 2017
- Cruising Along - August 31, 2017
- Spiced, Glazed Pineapple - August 31, 2017