Fun Pages September 2017

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

Care Packets

There are homeless individuals and families in most cities and towns across America. Many of us have become complacent and unaffected when we stop at a light or pass a corner and see a homeless person. Our kids and grandchildren see this and have questions and concerns.

A great way to get kids involved in this issue and use as a teachable moment, is to have them make Care Packets. These are prepared bags with toiletries, non-perishable food and clothing items. Keep them in your car or carry them in your purse so you can hand them out when the need arises. You may want to have separate male, female and children bags for specific items.

Gather objects and have the kids help pack them in gallon Ziploc bags. You may want to include notes of encouragement for a more personal touch. Here are some suggestion of items to include in the bags.:

Items Travel size shampoo, conditioner and lotions Travel size toothbrush and toothpaste Travel size mouthwash Liquid or bar soap Hand wipes Hand sanitizer Tissues Comb/brush Tampons/sanitary napkins for women Band aids Pocket rain poncho Socks Gloves/mittens Trail mix Crackers Granola bars Nuts Gum Coins or small amount of money Small toys for children

