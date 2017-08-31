Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages September 2017

Fun Pages September 2017

Fun Pages September 2017

 

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
Care Packets

 

There are homeless individuals and families in most cities and towns across America. Many of us have become complacent and unaffected when we stop at a light or pass a corner and see a homeless person. Our kids and grandchildren see this and have questions and concerns.

A great way to get kids involved in this issue and use as a teachable moment, is to have them make Care Packets. These are prepared bags with toiletries, non-perishable food and clothing items. Keep them in your car or carry them in your purse so you can hand them out when the need arises. You may want to  have separate male, female and children bags for specific items.

Gather objects and have the kids help pack them in gallon Ziploc bags. You may want to include notes of encouragement for a more personal touch. Here are some suggestion of items to include in the bags.:

Items

Travel size shampoo, conditioner and lotions

Travel size toothbrush and toothpaste

Travel size mouthwash

Liquid or bar soap

Hand wipes

Hand sanitizer

Tissues

Comb/brush

Tampons/sanitary napkins for women

Band aids

Pocket rain poncho

Socks

Gloves/mittens

Trail mix

Crackers

Granola bars

Nuts

Gum

Coins or small amount of money

Small toys for children

 

Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
“I think everyone should to college and get a degree and then spend six months as a bartender and six months as a cab driver. Then they would really be educated. ” 

 -Al McGuire

                                                                                                                                       

It takes two
Try to match up the following White House dogs to their U.S. President master.

 

  

 

  1. Buddy                  
  2. Liberty
  3. Bo/Sunny
  4. Millie                
  5. Barney/Spot
  6. Rex
  1. President H. W. Bush
  2. President Clinton
  3. President Reagan
  4. President George W. Bush
  5. President Ford
  6. President Obama

 

Name That Tune
Can you guess the following 1963 song that celebrated the concept of school spirit?

 

 

 

“…On Friday we’ll be jacked up on the football game
And I’ll be ready to fight
We’re gonna smash ’em now…”

 

Answers

 

 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
Share a childhood story about a crush you had on a teacher.

 

 

Total Recall
Here is your chance to see how well you know the tv show “Seinfeld” by trying to come up with the answers to the questions below.   

 

 

  1. The name of the bogus company George pretended to work for in order to continue getting unemployment benefits, was _________. He regretfully gave out Jerry’s home phone number as the contact.
  2. The character Kramer was actually his last name. His first name on the show was  ____________.
  3. On the famous episode “The Contest,”  ______________won by being the only one who refrained from self pleasuring.
  4. The catchphrase _________________, was used on the show as an alternative to blah, blah, blah.
  5. _________ was the term coined to explain the effect that cold water has on the male anatomy.

 

Answers

