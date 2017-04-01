By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Some of the classic game shows many of us grew up with have made a comeback. Match Game was an old-time favorite and featured host Gene Rayburn and announcer Johnny Olsen from 1962- 1982. As the years went on, the emphasis moved away from a regular game show to more of a comedy program, where contestants could win some big money. Regular panel guests included funny celebrities like Charles Nelson Reilly, Brett Somers and Richard Dawson. Match Game relied on the “double entendre” type questions, which gave the panel the perfect setup to deliver funny answers.

In 2016, ABC decided to bring back Match Game with Alec Baldwin as both host and producer. The gameplay itself is identical to as it was in the 1970’s, featuring 2 contestants and a 6-person panel of comedic celebrities. Alec Baldwin even uses the same type of oversized microphone Rayburn was famous for using. The most obvious difference is that the censors are a lot more lenient with both the questions and answers than the earlier version was. You still, however, get the same feeling that the panel is having way too much fun!