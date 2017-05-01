By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

How does attitude towards aging affect our day to day choices as we get older? There are those who look at the future with excitement and hope, while others feel as if they don’t have a lot to look forward to. In our youth-oriented society, it is easy to adopt the view that the later years are primarily a time for relaxation and reflection. While those concepts are a well-earned part of getting older, they certainly don’t represent the total picture. Statistically, we may live another twenty to thirty years once we reach our 60s! We have the choice to approach this important life stage with gusto and joy. Sitting around and waiting for the clock to run out is not much of a life. As George Burns said, “I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”

Since we don’t know when our last day will be, we might as well make the most of the time we are here. There was an inspirational story showing up on social media last month that really emphasized this philosophy. It featured an older college student named Barbara Matusik. Barbara received a doctoral degree in Historic Preservation from the University of Florida at the age of 80 years old. Some just could not understand why a person would go through all the work and effort to achieve something so late in life. How many years would she even be able to use her degree? Matusik explained that her age wasn’t going to stop her from reaching her goals. Getting her degree was important to her and being motivated and working towards something she was passionate about made her happy. She believed that getting up in the morning and having a purpose is what kept her young.

Barbara’s story is by no means an isolated one. There is a growing population of older men and women who refuse to allow their chronological age to dictate the choices they make in everyday life. Being happy and feeling excited about something helps both emotionally and physically. We all need to stop doing the “math” in our heads about how old we will be when what we’re starting is completed. What does it matter how old you will be when that sculpture you’ve been wanting to work on is done? Don’t listen to those who tell you, that at your age, it isn’t worth restoring that old car you have been dreaming about. When you were younger, you started all sorts of things that you weren’t sure would pan out. It didn’t stop you. You never viewed your life with an expiration date looming off in the future. It really is no different. You are just as much alive today as when you were younger.

It is crucial to surround yourself with positive people that are supportive of the new things you want to try and changes you wish to embrace. This goal can be a real challenge. Often negative comments come from those who are fearful or even jealous. They put limitations on themselves and you represent a threat to their stability. Realize that this view is their issue and you can only live the life that works for you and brings you happiness. And who knows, maybe your willingness to try new things will rub off on them!

Whether it is signing up for a class, volunteering with a meaningful organization or joining a neighborhood club, fresh beginnings are good for the soul. Feeling young has nothing to do with your age. It is about the excitement of beginning a new venture; looking forward to something that is coming up on next month’s calendar; meeting people and staying involved. In five years, you are going to be five years older regardless of what choices you make. Don’t talk yourself out of enjoying yourself because of the date listed on your birth certificate. These years are not to be wasted.