Girl Scout Cookies

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

It is that time of year again to stock up on boxes of those delicious Girl Scout Cookies. While we all have our pick of our personal favorite, the following are the Top 5 bestselling Girl Scout Cookies according to the Girl Scouts official website.

 

 

 

  1. Thin Mints
  2. Caramel deLites/Samoas
  3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs
  4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
  5. Shortbread/Trefoils

 

 

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

