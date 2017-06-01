(NAPSI)—The path to better eating can be bumpy. Our best-intentioned, health-conscious plans sometimes go out the window on hectic days. Finding easy, go-to favorites may help.

One smart option: blueberries. If you’re looking to satisfy a sweet tooth and stick to healthy eating goals, blueberries can help you do both. They’re very flavorful, but they’re also packed with nutrients and are a good source of fiber.

Portable, low-prep foods also encourage good choices. Blueberries fit that bill. Once you’ve rinsed them, they’re ready to eat—and you can eat the whole berry. No peels, pits or other parts to contend with. It’s why blueberries fit easily into most routines, no matter what your day holds.

What Blueberries Offer

Beyond great taste, blueberries bring plenty of healthful benefits.

Blueberries contain 80 calories per cup, are low in sodium and have virtually no fat.

With 3.6 grams of fiber per serving, blueberries help you meet your daily recommended intake of fiber.

Blueberries are an excellent source of vitamin C. Vitamin C plays an impor­tant role in immune function.

Carton-a-Week Challenge

Here’s a simple, straightforward challenge: Eat a carton of blueberries every week. Eating more blueberries is the easiest, most delicious way to look and feel our best, no matter what life throws our way.

Fresh and frozen blueberries are available year-round. Just buy the fresh on your regular grocery run and keep the frozen stocked in your freezer. Then, you can eat blueberries anytime of day, in your favorite dish or as a snack. This flexibility matters when you’re busy.

Blueberries show that smart choices can be delicious choices. Here’s a fresh take on a breakfast staple:

Gluten-Free Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Lemon Maple Syrup

Yield: 8 small (about 3-inch-diameter) pancakes

1 banana (1/2 cup), mashed

2 large eggs

1/3cup gluten-free oats

1/2cup fresh blueberries

1/2cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)

Combine banana, eggs and oats and let stand 10 minutes to thicken. Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Spoon mixture, 2 tablespoons at a time, onto skillet and top with some of the blueberries. Cook until browned, 1–2 minutes. Turn and cook additional 1 minute or until cooked through. Combine maple syrup and lemon zest and serve with pancakes.

Feeling Good Every Day

In the middle of our busy lives, every small victory matters. Sometimes you do all your push-ups, beat traffic and meet your calorie goals. Sometimes you don’t. For every smart choice, you should feel good. Here’s a few small ways blueberries can help you make the most of your day.

Take a field trip to a farm for fresh blueberries. Looking to get outside more? Heading to a farm doesn’t just mean delicious, fresh produce to eat—it also means enjoying the fresh air.

Sneak vitamins and minerals into a milkshake or smoothie. We all have cravings. Throw in some blueberries to get your treat and some healthful benefits, too.

Give your lemonade the blueberry treatment. Whether you’re sipping on the porch or helping the kids run a roadside stand, you get a pop of color and extra nutrients.

Shake up your dinner routine. Do you prefer sweet or savory? Either way, blueberry-based sauces pair well with chicken or pork and bring unexpected flavor to your plate.

Support your favorite community organization. If you want to contribute to a good cause and enjoy some blueberry treats, plan a bake sale. Everyone benefits.

Replace your candy bowl with a berry bowl. At the office or around the house, it’s easy to eat mindlessly all day. Measure out your preferred serving of blueberries and snack guilt-free.

Learn More – For other recipes and further tips on making the most of life, go to www.blueberrycouncil.org.