(NAPSI)—Here’s a treat just about everyone is sure to adore. Loaded with fresh herbs, it’s a guacamole that’s a nutritious snack anytime of the day.

Green Goddess Guacamole With Harvest Stone® Organic Crackers

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

¼ cup light sour cream

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp finely chopped shallot

2 Tbsp each finely chopped fresh parsley and cilantro

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

2 tsp finely chopped fresh tarragon

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 pkg (3.54 oz) Harvest Stone® Original Crackers

Mash together avocados, sour cream and lime juice until smooth. Stir in shallot, parsley, cilantro, chives, tarragon, jalapeño, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin until blended. Transfer to serving dish or bowl; serve with crackers for dipping.

Tips

Substitute Greek yogurt or a non-dairy yogurt or sour cream for light sour cream if desired

Substitute basil for any of the herbs if desired.

Nutrition Facts Per ¼ recipe: Calories 280, Fat 15g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 270mg, Carbohydrate 30g, Fiber 4g, Sugars 2g, Protein 6g

Harvest Stone crackers are known for containing simple ingredients such as whole grains, seeds and that’s about it. They are also organic, non-GMO Project Verified, low in sugar, and free of saturated and trans fats.

They’re available in a variety of grocery, natural and club stores. For a store locator, more recipes or to download a coupon, visit www.HarvestStone.com