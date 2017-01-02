By CYN LoPINTO
Warm cocktails in front of the fire is the perfect way to spend a blustery winter evening. According to liquor.com, the following are the Top 5 Hot Drinks to make for friends and family.
- Hot Toddy – This is traditionally made with boiled water, sugar, lemon and whisky. Many swear by this drink as a cold remedy.
- Irish Coffee – There are lots of versions of this drink but many enjoy it with whipped cream on top.
- Autumn Wassail – The classic variety contains cider, rum and cognac.
- Hornitos Hot Shotty – This is a Mexican hot chocolate made with chocolate, tequila, whipped cream and a sprinkle of chili powder.
- Hendrick’s Hot Gin Punch – This is a hot punch that combines gin, wine, fruits and spices.
