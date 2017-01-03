January Love

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
I love the simplicity of January after the hectic pace during the Holidays. I have no problem getting used to things moving slower and having more time to myself. It is a perfect season for reevaluating priorities and organizing things to make life more balanced. I feel the natural flow of moving from focusing on family get-togethers and parties to much-needed down time. There is no boredom. There is just an appreciation for relaxation after the hustle and bustle of the last two months. I was fortunate enough to be with the people I love and care about and have warm memories that fill my heart. I am content and happy.
