By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
Spoon University is the online food publication by college students for college students. In 2016, they ranked the 50 top jelly bean flavors. With Easter being just around the corner, we thought it would be fun to share the Top 5 Favorite Jelly Bean Flavors. Is your best-loved one on the list?
- Berry Blue
- Sizzling Cinnamon
- Juicy Pear
- Island Punch
- Watermelon
Cynthia Lopinto
Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.
