Kind Regards

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Many of us can remember the excitement of opening up the mailbox and seeing a handwritten letter with our name and address on it. How wonderful to know that somebody took the time to sit down and put pen to paper and express how much they cared. We also saw bills and junk mail cluttering up our mailboxes, but there was always the chance of a personal card or letter being in the mix.

Today, for many of us, the mailbox is lonely fixture. While store flyers and advertisements are still mailed out, not much else goes via the US mail. Even most of our bills are invoiced online. Personal cards and letters are primarily done through email and social media has become the popular place for communication between friends and family.

These changes have become overwhelming. The amount of people that make up our email contacts and Facebook friends list can be in the hundreds or even thousands! Trying to keep up with everyone is time consuming and often feels like work. While these technological innovations have some definite advantages, they will never replace the sheer joy of finding an actual card or letter waiting in our mailbox.