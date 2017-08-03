Last Total Solar Eclipses in U.S.

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
On August 21, 2017, the U.S. will experience a total solar eclipse. This is when the moon hides the solar surface and cuts off ALL direct rays of sunlight. The states who will be in the path of “totality” for this year’s eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. With the last U.S. total solar eclipse taking place 26 years ago , we thought it would be interesting to look at the last 5 Total Solar Eclipses that could be seen in America. Were you one of the lucky few who experience any of these?
- July 11, 1991 (Hawaii only)
- July 22, 1990 – (only touched four small islands in the Aleutians)
- February 26, 1979 – (see only in ID, MT, ND, OR and WA)
- July 10, 1972 – (visible in Northern Alaska only)
- March 7. 1970- (from Central Florida, hugging east coast only up to VA)
Cynthia Lopinto
Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.
