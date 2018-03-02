Let There Be Light

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

I love that March is the month when daylight saving’s time begins. It is always such a rush during the winter months to come home after work, deal with dinner and try to schedule in some outside time. It gets dark before you know it, and any hope of outdoor recreational activity before the sun goes down is almost impossible.

Now I will be able to decompress after a long day and still fit in a walk, bike ride or gardening. I find that being outside and part of the natural world helps with stress and increases my energy level. Now that spring is finally here, I am excited for this time of renewal and rejuvenation.