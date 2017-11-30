Home / Top 5 / Most Returned Gifts

Most Returned Gifts

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Most of us have good intentions when it comes to gift giving during the holiday season. It is unfortunate when the presents we give or receive don’t work out. Sometimes it may just be the wrong size or color and the item can be switched. Other times the gift needs to be returned and the recipient ends up buying something he/she truly wants or needs.

Last Christmas, Arizona’s 12 News television program compiled a list of the Top 5 Most Returned Gifts during the holidays. Take a look at the following categories on this list and use it as a reminder on how to shop for those on your holiday gift list.

  1. Clothes/Shoes
  2. Toys/Games
  3. Electronics
  4. Kitchen/Bath Items
  5. Makeup/Beauty Products

 

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

