By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Most of us have good intentions when it comes to gift giving during the holiday season. It is unfortunate when the presents we give or receive don’t work out. Sometimes it may just be the wrong size or color and the item can be switched. Other times the gift needs to be returned and the recipient ends up buying something he/she truly wants or needs.

Last Christmas, Arizona’s 12 News television program compiled a list of the Top 5 Most Returned Gifts during the holidays. Take a look at the following categories on this list and use it as a reminder on how to shop for those on your holiday gift list.