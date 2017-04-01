Picture Perfect

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

I recently tackled the time-consuming project of going through some boxes of old photographs. I have a bunch of photo albums that are falling apart and a lot of the pictures have become loose and are coming out. I also have envelopes filled with pictures from family vacations and special events. Add that to the many digital photos on my phone, laptop and iPad, it becomes overwhelming. Unless you live inside a mansion with hundreds of walls, you can’t possible showcase the large number of photographs you own.

Instead of giving in to the feelings of despair, I came up with a do-able solution. I decided to get rid of the formal pictures from school yearbooks, weddings and events. I replaced them with funny and meaningful candid shots that show the true spirit of the people I love. I picked the photos that make me smile and take me back to the everyday moments from the past. Now when I walk by the picture frames on tables and hanging on walls, I feel a real connection. I still have a pile of photos that I hope to use in future months. I look forward to changing these out every now and then so I can experience all the wonderful memories that are part of my life.