What The Power Of The Supreme Court Means To You

(NAPSI)—From health care to civil rights, from abortion to marriage, the Supreme Court and its nine appointed members affect every major area of American life. Now, an insightful new book by best-selling author and Senior U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart explains just why that happened. The book shows the evolution of the Court’s vastly expanded interpretation of law and illustrates the power of judicial review to make sweeping, often unforeseen changes in American society, decades Safter decisions are handed down.

Told through seven pivotal cases, it weaves the historical narrative into the legal basis for each decision and examines the far-reaching effects. Stewart explores such intriguing issues as the Court’s role in sanctioning racism, why a nation founded by devout men and women banned religion from the public arena, and why justices can raise taxes, manage school districts and generally work their will.

Each chapter presents an easy-to-read brief on the case and explains what the decisions mean and how the Court ruling, often a 5–4 split, had long-term impact. For example, in Lochner v. New York, a widely accepted turn-of-the-20th-century New York State law limited excessive overtime for bakery workers. That law was overturned by the Court based on the due process clause of the Constitution. The very same precedents, Stewart points out, were used by the Court 70 years later and expanded to a new right to privacy in Roe v. Wade, making abortion legal in the nation.

A thought-provoking and easily accessible read, “Supreme Power: 7 Pivotal Supreme Court Decisions That Had a Major Impact on America” (Shadow Mountain) also examines how the Court became so supreme and unexpectedly influential in American society and considers whether this was the intent of our Founding Fathers.

In an endorsement of the book, Jason Chaffetz said, “As a former congressman and Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, I saw again and again how the balance of power has been tilted much too far toward the judicial. This important book addresses the imbalance with powerful examples that are easily understood and very informative. Everyone should read it.”

With such issues as voting rights, free speech, religious freedom, immigration, taxes and search-and-seizure coming before the Court, the ideas the book provides can be more important to understand than ever.

You can find it where books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and online at www.shadowmountain.com.