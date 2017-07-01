Home / Current Issue / Prevent Isolation As You Age! 

Prevent Isolation As You Age! 

Cynthia Lopinto

 

(NAPSI)—Did you know that an estimated one in five adults over age 50 are affected by isolation? This is a problem, as research has shown that prolonged isolation can be as bad for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day—and these negative health consequences of chronic isolation may be especially harmful for older adults.

 

Here are some suggestions to combat the problem of social isolation and loneliness:

  • Nurture and strengthen existing relationships; invite people over for coffee or call them to suggest a trip to a museum or to see a movie.
  • Schedule a time each day to call or visit someone.
  • Meet your neighbors.
  • Don’t let being a nondriver stop you from staying active. Find out about transportation options.
  • Use social media to stay in touch or write letters.
  • Stay physically active.
  • Take a class.
  • Revisit an old hobby.
  • Volunteer.
  • Visit a senior or community center to see what’s going on.
  • Check out faith-based organizations’ groups and events.

 

To connect to aging services and programs in your area:

Contact the Eldercare Locator, a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging, a part of the Administration for Community Living. This nationwide service is a trusted gateway to connect older adults and their caregivers with local resources for older adults. Call the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 to speak with a knowledgeable Information Specialist or visit the website www.eldercare.gov to find local resources on a broad range of topics and access help today.

 

 

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

