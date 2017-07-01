Prevent Isolation As You Age! 

(NAPSI)—Did you know that an estimated one in five adults over age 50 are affected by isolation? This is a problem, as research has shown that prolonged isolation can be as bad for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day—and these negative health consequences of chronic isolation may be especially harmful for older adults.

Here are some suggestions to combat the problem of social isolation and loneliness:

Nurture and strengthen existing relationships; invite people over for coffee or call them to suggest a trip to a museum or to see a movie.

Schedule a time each day to call or visit someone.

Meet your neighbors.

Don’t let being a nondriver stop you from staying active. Find out about transportation options.

Use social media to stay in touch or write letters.

Stay physically active.

Take a class.

Revisit an old hobby.

Volunteer.

Visit a senior or community center to see what’s going on.

Check out faith-based organizations’ groups and events.

To connect to aging services and programs in your area:

Contact the Eldercare Locator, a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging, a part of the Administration for Community Living. This nationwide service is a trusted gateway to connect older adults and their caregivers with local resources for older adults. Call the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 to speak with a knowledgeable Information Specialist or visit the website www.eldercare.gov to find local resources on a broad range of topics and access help today.