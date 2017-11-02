Season of change

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

With the coming of fall, there is a feeling of renewal in the air. Change is a natural phenomenon, especially during this time of year. We all could use some different activities to shake things up a little. We have listed some ideas to help you add some positive changes to your life.

Educational makeover: Take a class

Some of our favorite childhood memories involve the starting of a new school year each autumn. This chance for a new beginning is something many of us yearn for throughout our entire lives. Whether it is through a local college or adult education program, attending a new class can add some spice to your life. Is there an activity you have always wanted to try? You could take that photography course you never had time for. How about learning a new foreign language? The possibilities are endless. You can also check your neighborhood recreation center for classes offered.

Physical makeover: Care for your body

Raise your energy level by taking better care of yourself. No matter what your physical ability is, there is some level of exercise that you could be doing. Whether it is swimming, walking or just some light stretching activities, exercise renews the body. Choose a friend as a get-fit partner for added support. You’ll both benefit. Make sure you get plenty of sleep and eat well too. Also, remember to check with your doctor when starting any new program.

Cultural makeover: Go somewhere new

If you are like most people, the places you go to when you go out for entertainment are usually always the same. You have a favorite restaurant, a particular movie theater or that Friday night bowling league. While we all enjoy the familiarity of these special places, after a while you can get in a rut. How about trying something new? Check the newspaper or go online and check out that new theater. Go to that restaurant you’ve driven by for the last year and never went into. Attend a play, concert or museum. Many of these places offer lower admission prices for matinee hours. If you are looking for a mini vacation, how about getting a few friends together and taking a day cruise? If you open up your mind and take a look at what is available, you will surely find something that interests you. You will definitely enjoy the change.

Emotional makeover: Start a new relationship

How about adding another person to your life? Perhaps there is a neighbor, co-worker or someone at church you’ve wanted to meet. Take the first step. Meet for coffee, dinner or a movie and get to know one another. Or, you may want to try some volunteer work and widen your circle of friends. If you have trouble getting out, you could contact local agencies about becoming a pen pal to someone in need. There are some instances when telephone work is all that is necessary to give support. Call local nonprofit agencies or check online for volunteer opportunities.