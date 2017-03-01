Home / From The Editor / Slice Of Life

Slice Of Life

Cynthia Lopinto From The Editor Leave a comment 22 Views

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

My husband and I recently viewed some of our old converted VHS to DVD tapes of when our children were little and we were young energetic parents.  We got to go back in time, peek inside our old house and re-live some of the day to day happenings of years gone by. It was fun to be reminded of the important events and magical moments that we shared with all the meaningful people that were such a part of our life.

While we loved watching these tapes, there was a little tinge of sadness. My husband refers to this as the “Cats in The Cradle” feeling (referring to that 1970s song by Harry Chapin). This is when you start looking at the past wishing you paid attention a little more. A part of you wants to go back and tell your “younger self” how fast the years go and to spend more time focusing on the things that truly matter.

I think we need to give ourselves a break. We don’t clearly see the whole picture.   It is easy to forget just how busy those child-raising years were and that just getting through each day was an amazing accomplishment. The family photos and tapes just show the highlights and finish product of these times. They rarely show all the effort and behind-the-scenes work that went into making a life. We need to give ourselves a well-deserved pat on the back. It is ok to be nostalgic and feel some sadness longing for those younger years. But, at the same time, we need to appreciate the entire journey and where we are now. Today is just as special!!

Featured Ad

Advertise Here
The following two tabs change content below.

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

Check Also

Weekend Getaway

While it is hard for most to afford and take time off for an extended vacation, a long weekend getaway may be just enough to help change your attitude and feel refreshed,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved