Slice Of Life

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

My husband and I recently viewed some of our old converted VHS to DVD tapes of when our children were little and we were young energetic parents. We got to go back in time, peek inside our old house and re-live some of the day to day happenings of years gone by. It was fun to be reminded of the important events and magical moments that we shared with all the meaningful people that were such a part of our life.

While we loved watching these tapes, there was a little tinge of sadness. My husband refers to this as the “Cats in The Cradle” feeling (referring to that 1970s song by Harry Chapin). This is when you start looking at the past wishing you paid attention a little more. A part of you wants to go back and tell your “younger self” how fast the years go and to spend more time focusing on the things that truly matter.

I think we need to give ourselves a break. We don’t clearly see the whole picture. It is easy to forget just how busy those child-raising years were and that just getting through each day was an amazing accomplishment. The family photos and tapes just show the highlights and finish product of these times. They rarely show all the effort and behind-the-scenes work that went into making a life. We need to give ourselves a well-deserved pat on the back. It is ok to be nostalgic and feel some sadness longing for those younger years. But, at the same time, we need to appreciate the entire journey and where we are now. Today is just as special!!