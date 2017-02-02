Smart Security Outsmarts Package Theft

(NAPSI)—If you’ve ever expected a package that seemed to never arrive, you may be a victim of package theft—and you’re not alone. Some 11 million U.S. homeowners have been victim to package theft within this past year, according to a new study from August Home. The study, Package Theft Report: Outsmarting Criminals at Your Front Door, examines the rise in package theft and how consumers approach protecting their packages.

Having packages delivered directly to your doorstep is a huge convenience, not only for shoppers, but for porch pirates who steal your packages before you even realize they’ve been delivered. Thieves have been known to follow delivery trucks, watching for prime targets. These thieves commonly strike during work hours when many homes are empty, which was the case for 74 percent of victims who had a package stolen within the last year. Package theft victims also reported being home (22 percent) or on vacation (17 percent) while the crime was committed.

The frustrations associated with this growing issue goes beyond the theft to the inconvenience of having to navigate next steps as consumers attempt to resolve the issue. Victims reported spending close to $200 to replace each stolen package, and noted that they were forced to stay home when expecting deliveries (49 percent) or leave work early to meet the delivery person (20 percent) to prevent theft. As on-demand services, like Amazon Prime, offer delivery options faster than the time it would take to purchase goods in-person, more Americans are increasingly looking to online shopping to suit their needs. Not just a seasonal phenomenon, 26 percent of U.S. homeowners receive packages on a weekly basis and 39 percent on a monthly basis, which doesn’t take into account the influx of deliveries surrounding various holidays.

There are basic precautions that consumers can take to mitigate the risk of package theft, such as having shipments sent to their office, getting a post office box, diligently monitoring tracking numbers or paying extra for signature confirmation—all of which take the convenience out of home delivery. Thanks to the ease of smart home security, these old standby solutions are meeting their technological match. Smart home technology significantly improves the way homeowners receive deliveries, and with accessories like app-controlled doorbell cameras, consumers can be instantly alerted when someone is at their front door—whether it is a delivery person or a would-be package thief intercepting the delivery.

In a perfect world, 28 percent of respondents expressed their desire to have a delivery person leave packages directly inside their home. In fact, smart lock and doorbell camera features that allow for remote monitoring of one’s front door made 94 percent of previous package theft victims feel more comfortable allowing in-home delivery when they’re not home.

According to 77 percent of homeowners and 86 percent of previous package theft victims, smart locks are valued as a solution for in-home delivery, providing the ability to easily grant remote access to their home via their smartphone. Doorbell cameras increase comfort even more, with the peace of mind to see anyone at your door, from anywhere, and enabling you to alert the proper authorities and stop the crime in its tracks.

"Package theft is increasing exponentially. And this doesn't just affect consumers' wallets as they replace stolen goods, it's also a threat to them feeling safe and secure at home," said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home.

