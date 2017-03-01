Home / Current Issue / Spring Training 2017

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Spring is right around the corner, and you know what that means. Let’s Play Ball. Spring Training has begun for Major League Baseball and bats are swinging. If you would like to visit your favorite team before the start of the 2017 regular season, you’ll have to make the trip to either Florida or Arizona. Here is a complete list of both the American League and National League teams and what town is home to them during the Spring Training Season.

 

 

 

 

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

 

AL East

Baltimore Orioles – Sarasota, Florida

Boston Red Sox- Fort Meyers, Florida

New York Yankees – Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays – Port Charlotte, Florida

Toronto Blue Jays – Dunedin, Florida

 

AL Central

Chicago White Sox – Glendale, Arizona

Cleveland Indians – Goodyear, Arizona

Detroit Tigers – Lakeland, Florida

Kansas City Royals – Surprise, Arizona

Minnesota Twins – Fort Meyers, Florida

 

AL West

Houston Astros – West Palm Beach, Florida

LA Angeles Angels of Anaheim – Tempe, Arizona

Oakland Athletics- Mesa, Arizona

Seattle Mariners – Peoria, Arizona

Texas Rangers – Surprise, Arizona

 

 

 

 

NATIONAL LEAGUE

 

 

NL East

Atlanta Braves – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Miami Marlins- Jupiter, Florida

New York Mets – Port St. Lucie, Florida

Philadelphia Phillies – Clearwater, Florida

Washington Nationals- West Palm Beach, Florida

 

NL Central

Chicago Cubs – Mesa, Arizona

Cincinnati Reds – Goodyear, Arizona

Milwaukee Brewers – Maryvale, Arizona

Pittsburg Pirates – Bradenton, Florida

St. Louis Cardinals – Jupiter, Florida

 

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks – Scottsdale, Arizona

Colorado Rockies – Scottsdale, Arizona

Los Angeles Dodgers – Glendale, Arizona

San Diego Padres – Peoria, Arizona

San Francisco Giants – Scottsdale, Arizona

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families.

