By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
Spring is right around the corner, and you know what that means. Let’s Play Ball. Spring Training has begun for Major League Baseball and bats are swinging. If you would like to visit your favorite team before the start of the 2017 regular season, you’ll have to make the trip to either Florida or Arizona. Here is a complete list of both the American League and National League teams and what town is home to them during the Spring Training Season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
AL East
Baltimore Orioles – Sarasota, Florida
Boston Red Sox- Fort Meyers, Florida
New York Yankees – Tampa, Florida
Tampa Bay Rays – Port Charlotte, Florida
Toronto Blue Jays – Dunedin, Florida
AL Central
Chicago White Sox – Glendale, Arizona
Cleveland Indians – Goodyear, Arizona
Detroit Tigers – Lakeland, Florida
Kansas City Royals – Surprise, Arizona
Minnesota Twins – Fort Meyers, Florida
AL West
Houston Astros – West Palm Beach, Florida
LA Angeles Angels of Anaheim – Tempe, Arizona
Oakland Athletics- Mesa, Arizona
Seattle Mariners – Peoria, Arizona
Texas Rangers – Surprise, Arizona
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NL East
Atlanta Braves – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Miami Marlins- Jupiter, Florida
New York Mets – Port St. Lucie, Florida
Philadelphia Phillies – Clearwater, Florida
Washington Nationals- West Palm Beach, Florida
NL Central
Chicago Cubs – Mesa, Arizona
Cincinnati Reds – Goodyear, Arizona
Milwaukee Brewers – Maryvale, Arizona
Pittsburg Pirates – Bradenton, Florida
St. Louis Cardinals – Jupiter, Florida
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks – Scottsdale, Arizona
Colorado Rockies – Scottsdale, Arizona
Los Angeles Dodgers – Glendale, Arizona
San Diego Padres – Peoria, Arizona
San Francisco Giants – Scottsdale, Arizona
Featured AdAdvertise Here
Cynthia Lopinto
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Lingonberry Breakfast/Lunchbox Bars - March 2, 2017
- You Don’t Have To Be Irish – To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day - March 1, 2017
- Spring Training 2017 - March 1, 2017
- Some Surprising Ways To Reduce Muscle Pain - March 1, 2017
- Irving Burgie, The Father Of Modern Calypso - March 1, 2017