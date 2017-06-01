Sun Protection Myths And Facts

(NAPSI)—Sunscreen is an important part of protecting your skin. However, some information about sunscreen can be confusing, making it difficult to know how to best protect the skin you’re in. Seeking shade when the sun is especially strong (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), wearing clothing that protects your skin as well as hats and sunglasses, and separating myth from fact about sunscreen are three key steps you can take.

Here are a few facts on sun care you should know:

Myth: Skin cancer is not a common problem.

Fact: 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.

Myth: Protecting my skin from the sun is time-consuming and not worth the trouble.

Fact: Sunscreen is a simple solution to address this problem. You should use sunscreen regularly and reapply often. It only takes a short amount of time to protect your skin.

Myth: Sunscreen SPF labels can’t be trusted.

Fact: Coppertone’s commitment to the quality, safety and effectiveness of its products has helped it earn the trust of consumers for more than 70 years. This is especially true when it comes to product labeling. In fact, Coppertone recently opened its doors to an independent firm to conduct testing of Bayer’s sunscreen. The report found that the products reviewed complied with internal and all applicable external requirements to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of its products. You can be confident that when you use Coppertone, your skin is well protected.

Myth: There’s no evidence that sunscreens lower the risk of most forms of skin cancer.

Fact: Not only is this false, it is a dangerous message. When used regularly with other sun protection measures, a broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher can decrease the risk of skin cancer.

Myth: I only need sunscreen for long days in the sun and don’t need to reapply.

Fact: Sunscreen should be used year-round for any sun exposure, regardless of weather conditions. Reapplication of sunscreen after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying and at least every two hours is important to ensure effective sun protection.

Myth: I don’t get a lot of sun or my skin doesn’t burn.

Fact: Incidental sun exposure is the kind of sun exposure that you may not be aware of. It builds up over the years from brief everyday activities, such as dog walking and commuting. Sun damage occurs even when skin doesn’t turn red, and all skin types carry risk of skin cancer.

Myth: There’s SPF in my makeup and moisturizer so I’m protected from the sun.

Fact: Although makeup and facial moisturizers with sunscreens have adequate SPF levels, the products typically don’t provide the same amount of protection because they are generally not reapplied. People also don’t take quantity into account, and often they don’t apply enough to fully protect their skin from the sun.

Myth: When it comes to sun protection, all sunscreen is the same.

Fact: At Coppertone, the company that introduced the first commercial sun care product in the U.S. in 1944, researchers are always hard at work creating innovative sunscreens that provide transformative ways to stay protected in the sun. For example, Coppertone just introduced a new form of sun protection—Coppertone Whipped Sunscreens, that feel great on skin while providing trusted broad-spectrum protection.

