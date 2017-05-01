Take Me Away

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
Bubble baths reached their height of popularity in the 1960s. Bathing children became part of the nightly bedtime ritual and companies started marketing to this group. Bottles featured favorite cartoon characters and movie superheros to make kids want to take a bath. Women also had their own special bubble bath products during this time. These were marketed showing women relaxing and taking a break from their everyday life. The luxurious bathtub overflowing with tons of bubbles became the symbol for women who felt like they deserved to pamper themselves.
While the shapes and sizes of our bathtubs may be different today, the bubble bath is still a favorite choice for men an women. Malls across the country have bath stores which carry all different products to make bath time both relaxing and enjoyable. Round-shaped bath bombs are the popular choice today, These come in endless varieties of scents and colors. Taking a nice relaxing bath is still an easy way to get rid of the problems of the day and ensure a peaceful night sleep.
